National Pet Day: A day to show your pet some love

(KGTV) - Wednesday, April 11, is National Pet Day -- a day to celebrate the furry friends (and the not-so-furry ones) in our lives.



The official National Pet Day website says the special day was founded by animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige in 2006 “to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and to create public awareness about the plight of many different kinds of animals awaiting a forever home in shelters and rescues all around the globe.”



As we recognize the pets in our lives, a new survey by NationalToday.com reveals which pet is the most owned in the U.S.



National Today researchers asked 1,000 Americans about their pet preferences, and the survey shows 45 percent of Americans own dogs -- compared to the 30 percent that are cat owners.



The rankings :

No. 1 Dog (45 percent)

No. 2 Cat (30 percent)

No. 3 Fish (9 percent)

No. 4 Bird (5 percent)

No. 5 Hamster (2 percent)



According to the survey, 1 in 5 Americans own a pet; 58 percent of Americans own more than one.



The NationalToday.com survey also has the following interesting tidbits to report:



-- 10 percent of Americans say their pet is their best friend

-- 11 percent hang out (watch TV or read books, for example) with their pets

-- 20 percent talk to their pets in a special voice or carry on entire conversations



So how will you celebrate National Pet Day?



The survey shows 32 percent of Americans will give their pet a special treat, while 19 percent will tell their pet “I love you.”



Fifteen percent will buy or make a special gift for their pet, and another 15 percent will let their pet sleep in their bed with them.



