Volunteering is good for you!

People choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons but in San Diego we appreciate your gift of time. Besides offering the chance to give back to our community or make a difference to the people around you there is a real impact to the county. Through more than 46 volunteer programs, the County utilized over 34,765 volunteers providing a value to the County over $36 million dollars! Your time and talent contribution truly make a difference.

Live Well San Diego’s “Thriving” principle is a key component to quality-of-life for all San Diegans. When the community works together in effective and creative ways, greater results are achieved.

Our region is thriving when we are: Engaging – Connecting – Flourishing. Volunteering is an important aspect of thriving. San Diego County is dedicated to identifying and supporting volunteer opportunities for targeted populations such as military/veterans, disabled, law enforcement, back-to-work, etc.

ENGAGE: Residents can make their contributions to their communities and local government by putting their personal values into action and receiving training and work experience by volunteering for the County of San Diego. The best way for residents to find volunteer opportunities with the County of San Diego or one of our Live Well partners is to visit the Clerk of the Board website at www.sandiegocob.com (select County Volunteer Programs).

CONNECT: The easiest way is to connect with what matters to you. There is always some way to give back that’s meaningful to you.

Animals

Children

Political

Aging

Environmental

Educational

International

FLOURISH: Growing and developing new skills or dusting them off occasionally in a healthy or vigorous environment can keep you active and vibrant!

When there are major elections, the Registrar of Voters engages over 6,000 volunteers to help facilitate them. They set up polling places and help their fellow citizens exercise their voting rights at one of roughly 1,500 poll sites all across the County.

The County’s Aging and Independence Services recently started a program called Senior Volunteers in Action (SVA) and they are actively recruiting volunteers aged 50+. They have a pressing need for volunteers at Ronald McDonald House, Resounding Joy, San Diego Canyonlands and Chula Vista Garden Club.

Last year over 5,000 people volunteered at one of 30 Library branches throughout the County. There are a range of opportunities available through the libraries such as: Tutoring adult literacy learners, reading to children, helping students with homework, leading book discussion groups, leading exercise classes or craft programs, and serving as Internet docents.

Volunteers are essential to the YMCA of San Diego County’s cause and to its future as a vital not-for-profit committed to developing community.

With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, Y volunteers support programs, assist with special events, coach, serve on committees or boards, raise funds or serve to make their communities a better place to live.

Volunteer – Provides a directory of environmental volunteer opportunities with organizations such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and National Park Service.

U.S. Peace Corps – Offers volunteer opportunities overseas and includes a 50 Plus division for older adults.

American Red Cross – Find different ways to volunteer in any of the Red Cross’s key service areas.

