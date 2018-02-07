Let's Talk: 10News Viewer Feedback on San Luis Rey Downs

3:26 PM, Feb 7, 2018

Examining San Luis Rey coverage.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KGTV) - 10News welcomes viewers to respond to our stories.

Our weekly two-way conversation is focused this week on our coverage of the history of fire code violations at San Luis Rey Downs.

Dozens of horses died and three people were injured in the Lilac Fire.

If there’s a 10News story you have a question about, disagree with, or simply want to comment on, share it with us.

You can email us at Tips@10News.com or message us at Facebook.com/ABC10News.

Let’s Talk!

