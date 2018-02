(KGTV) - 10News welcomes viewers to respond to our stories.

Our weekly two-way conversation is focused this week on our coverage of Cory Iverson, a San Diego firefighter who died in the Thomas Fire.

If there’s a 10News story you have a question about, disagree with, or simply want to comment on, share it with us.

You can email us at Tips@10News.com or message us at Facebook.com/ABC10News.

Let’s Talk!