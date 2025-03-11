Youth Philanthropy Council raises millions for those in need since 2019

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Youth Philanthropy Council, a Positively San Diego organization that began with a group of middle school students, is the ABC 10News Leadership Award winner for March 2025.

Gathered around a table, a group of dedicated young individuals, all under the age of 23, are making big dreams come true.

Charlotte Rangel, a college student, emphasizes the significance of younger generations leading impactful movements.

Rangel, who moved to San Diego from Tijuana at the age of 5, now aims to raise funds for students back in her hometown, highlighting the financial struggles they face in acquiring education.

Pitching her initiative to Augustus Holm, the 19-year-old co-founder of the Youth Philanthropy Council, Rangel noted the importance of focusing on education. Holm, who started the nonprofit in 2019 with friends, recalls an inspiring 7th-grade visit to San Ysidro Health, their local health clinic.

From their initial fundraiser of selling yearbooks, they have since raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for San Ysidro Health, with significant contributions accumulating over subsequent years.

Holm and his team have since raised over $3 million for healthcare, education, and underserved communities.

Last year, the Youth Philanthropy Council made headlines for donating over 21,000 pairs of shoes in 24 hours, earning them a Guinness World Record.



In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Holm also runs his own startup, CheckRx, which helps seniors get lower prices on prescriptions.

Emilio Perez, co-founder and steadfast supporter of the Youth Philanthropy Council, spoke highly of Holm's dedication and work ethic.

Holm’s mission to help others find their passion is a driving force behind his continued philanthropic endeavors.

