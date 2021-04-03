Two San Diegans make impact with founding of 'National Clean-Up Day'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you've ever taken part in "National Clean-Up Day," you have two San Diegans to thank.

Steve Jewett and Bill Willoughby are friends, and avid hikers, who turned their desire to keep the trails clean into a global effort to reduce litter.

The two men are the ABC 10News Leadership Award winners for the month of April. ABC 10News sat down with them to hear more about how it all began and how it's grown bigger than they ever imagined.

Click on the link to find out more about National Clean-Up Day and how you can take part.