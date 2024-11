SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— ABC 10News Anchor Aaron Dickens spoke with Debbie McGraw, who has dedicated 10 years to helping women start their own businesses while eradicating extreme poverty worldwide.

In the last decade, as a board member of the International Rescue Committee, McGraw has been able to help 40,000 women. This was possible through grants from the Women's Empowerment International.

Watch the video player above for more information.