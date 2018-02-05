10News LEADership Award Recipient Beverly Weurding

12:59 PM, Feb 5, 2018
Beverly Weurding started Wheelchair Dancers Organization a decade ago, showing people you can still dance despite age or disability.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - 10News is recognizing Beverly Weurding with a LEADership award.

Weurding has been leading the cha cha, waltz, foxtrot and hip hop at the Wheelchair Dancers Organization for the past decade.

Weurding worked in patient outreach at Sharp Grossmont Hospital before she wass diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy.

In her classes, performers dance with able-bodied volunteer partners. The free classes are held around San Diego County.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

