10News LEADership Award Recipient Beverly Weurding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - 10News is recognizing Beverly Weurding with a LEADership award.

Weurding has been leading the cha cha, waltz, foxtrot and hip hop at the Wheelchair Dancers Organization for the past decade.

Weurding worked in patient outreach at Sharp Grossmont Hospital before she wass diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy.

In her classes, performers dance with able-bodied volunteer partners. The free classes are held around San Diego County.