(KGTV) - Most people agree that volunteering can be fun.

For that past five years, Corrine Gerstein has been having fun while dedicating every other month to making Bows For A Cause – her non-profit charity that Cori started when she was just 13.

She makes thousands of hair bows every year and then hand delivers them to nurses at Rady Children’s Center oncology unit for the young cancer patients.