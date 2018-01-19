Krispy Kreme wants YOU to vote on their next flavor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Krispy Kreme is kicking off 2018 with a vote - and they need your participation!

Through January 22, Krispy Kreme fans will have the opportunity to dream up, debate and vote for an all-new flavor from four choices: blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple.

"Krispy Kreme Doughnuts’ world-class culinary innovators will then craft, taste and perfect the winning Glazed Doughnut flavor, and the brand will offer the all-new Glazed Doughnut for a full week this spring at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the United States," the brand writes on their website.

Krispy Kreme said in the past, fans have been eager to participate - even prompting them to turn green for St. Patrick's Day and created an eclipse chocolate glazed donut for the total solar eclipse in 2017.

“To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partner," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "It’s an unprecedented step for Krispy Kreme as a brand and enhances what is already an awesome doughnut experience for our customers.”

TO VOTE:

Visit www.voteforglaze.com.

Fans can vote once daily and then share their vote on social media to campaign for their favorite flavor. Don't forget to use #VoteForGlaze and tag @krispykreme.

The winning all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor will be announced January 25.

Do you have a sugar craving after all this donut discussion? Here are the Krispy Kreme locations in San Diego County: