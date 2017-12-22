Jack in the Box offers pot smokers a Merry Munchie Meal as California launches new marijuana laws

(KGTV) - San Diego-based Jack in the Box will sell a special “Merry Munchie Meal” for pot smokers in 2018 after California launches new marijuana laws.

The fast food item, which will cost $4.20, commemorates the legalization of recreational marijuana, according to Merry Jane, a cannabis company co-founded by musician Snoop Dogg.

The Merry Munchie Meal includes two tacos, five mini churros, three crispy chicken strips, and Halfsies.

Launching the Merry Munchie Meal is the perfect way for both companies to celebrate legalization in our shared home state of California,” said Scott Chung, Chief Operations Officer of Merry Jane.

The meal will only be offered between January 18 and 25 at three Long Beach Jack in the Box locations.