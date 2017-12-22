San Diego ranked third on best winter holiday destination list

(KGTV) — If San Diego starts to feel crowded over the next few days, it’s because America’s Finest City was listed the third best Winter Holiday Destination for Warm-Weather Lovers.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the Orlando and Las Vegas over our city. Los Angeles ranked fifth.

"Compared with other rankings that focus on each destination’s scenic quality, this report focuses primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability. It also ensures that the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination will keep everyone busy and entertained throughout the trip,” Wallet Hub said about its study.

On the list of Warm Weather Activities, San Diego ranked second, losing out to Orlando, and fourth for Most Attractions.

“The versatile attractions in California (e.g. Theme parks, beach, hiking) meet the different needs of the family members, including adults and kids,” said Karen Xie, Assistant Professor of Hospitality Management and Director of Research of West Federation CHRIE in the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.

In addition to having world famous attractions such as the San Diego Zoo, Legoland, and over 70 miles ocean coast, making the city one of the country’s most desirable winter designations, we earned a 3rd place ranking for safety — based on low violent crime and property-crime rates.

"California also gives tourists a peace of mind thanks to its safety and security environment,” Xie said.

There were some lows for San Diego. Of the 37 cities listed, San Diego was ranked near the middle for "Travel Costs and Hassles.”

As expected, we fell near the bottom of the list (29) for Local Costs. This was based on average costs of a three-star hotel room, price for a two-person meal, and cost of living.

Read more about the study at WalletHub.com.