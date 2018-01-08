Get free chips and salsa when you order Chili's To-Go on Monday

Monday only, you can get FREE chips and salsa with your online order at your local Chili's restaurant.

Find a Chili's location near you.

Just make sure you add the promotion to your online order in order to get the free chips and salsa. Click here to add to your cart.

According to chilis.com, you can "Enjoy FREE* Chips & Salsa with your online order. *Must be added to your cart to receive your FREE Chips & Salsa. Only at participating locations. Must include an additional purchase."

Valid Monday, January 8, 2018 only.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.