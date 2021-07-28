Watch
Frito-Lay announces 2 mashup chip flavors

Lay’s has announced 2 exciting mashup chip flavors — Cool Ranch Lay’s and Wavy Funyuns.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:25:10-04

It's the combinations that some chip lovers have been waiting for their entire lives.

Frito-Lay is introducing 2 new potato chip mashups.

They are combining their Lay's potato chips with Doritos and Funyuns, according to People.com.

The two new mashups are Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch and Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion.

The Lay's Doritos Cool Ranch will feature the familiar zesty seasoning but the potato chip is a little thinner than the Doritos chip.

The Lay's Wavy Funyuns Onion chip will have a unique flavor. It is described as a potato chip for people who like onion but not sour cream.

The new flavors will be available in major grocery stores for a limited time only and priced at $3.75 for a large bag and $1.99 for a small bag.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
