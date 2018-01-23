Two San Diego-area hotels rank among nation's best, per TripAdvisor

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two San Diego-area hotels are among the best in the nation, according to TripAdvisor.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards named the Legoland California Hotel as the 3rd Top Family Hotel in the U.S.

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar was the 13th Most Luxurious Hotel in the U.S.

For San Diegans who are considering a weekend getaway, some of the other top hotels are a short drive away.

La Maison Hotel in Palm Springs was rated Best Value for Money.

The Best Hotel for Families was Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Resort - Convention Center near Disneyland.

The Top Small Hotel was Hotel Cheval in Paso Robles, in the heart of Central California’s wine country.

The winners were ranked for quality, service, and value based on reviews from TripAdvisor travelers in a single year.

See the list of winners HERE.