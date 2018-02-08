Tall ship to dock near Star of India

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Maritime Museum of San Diego will welcome Thursday a Dutch three-master clipper ship.

The Stad Amsterdam was built in the Netherlands in 2000 and is owned by the city of Amsterdam and the Randstad Group. She is 250 feet overall and carries 31 sails.

“Stad Amsterdam has a great likeness to Star of India, 212 feet overall, the world’s oldest active sailing vessel and one of Maritime Museum of San Diego’s historic fleet. To witness the two vessels side by side on San Diego’s waterfront will be quite a treat,” says Dr. Raymond Ashley, Maritime Museum of San Diego President and CEO.

The museum will sail the replica San Salvador along the Stad Amsterdam on Wednesday, February 14. Space can be reserved at sdmaritime.org.

San Diegans can see the ship along the north Embarcadero through February 17.