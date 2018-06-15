Snow Valley debuts mountain bike chair lift

(KGTV) - Mountain biking enthusiasts will be able to get some help as they head up the mountains in the Big Bear Lake area.



Snow Valley’s summertime ski lift will take up to six bikers to the top of a mountain so they can cruise bike trails at the top.



The lift, known as the Snow Valley Express, is Southern California’s first and only high-speed detachable six-seat lift, Snow Valley officials said.



Snow Valley mountain bike park and lift service opens June 16-17, and then June 23-24.



Starting June 30 through Labor Day weekend, the bike park and lift will be open daily.



For more information, visit http://www.snow-valley.com/current-conditions/news-events/