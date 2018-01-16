See treasures from King Tut's tomb in Los Angeles exhibit

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - The treasures of King Tut’s tomb will travel to Southern California in March to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Boy King’s discovery.

Ticket sales began Tuesday for the March exhibit at the California Science Center in Los Angeles.

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh is the largest exhibition of the tomb’s artifacts to ever tour. 60 of the items have never before been removed from Egypt. Visitors can see gold jewelry, gilded wood furniture and ornate ritual objects.

California Science Center President Jeff Rudolph says, “We are pleased to host the world premiere of KING TUT: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh. Its ornate artifacts and multimedia displays will stimulate interest in the many sciences related to archaeology. Guests will also learn how the scientific analysis of his 3,000 year-old mummy revealed new information about his health and lineage, as well as how cutting-edge archeological tools are assisting in discovering tombs and analyzing existing ones in ways never before imagined.”

The exhibition will remain in Los Angeles for nearly ten months before moving to Europe.

Ticket prices range from $19.20 to $29.95. Discounts are available for members, students, seniors and groups.