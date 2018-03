ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Three cheetah cubs in the care of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park now have names, thanks to votes on the safari park's Facebook page.

On Tuesday the Safari Park announced that the three cheetah cubs will be known as Tadala, Lesedi and Jabula.

Here's what the names mean:

Tadala - We have been blessed

Lesedi - Light

Jabala - Rejoice

The three cheetah siblings—one male and two females — were born at on January 6 at the San Diego Zoo Global's off-site Cheetah Breeding Center.