San Diego celebrates National Read Across America day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County enjoyed a few good books Friday as part of National Read Across America day.

The initiative was created by the National Education Association in 1997 to encourage reading.

The event is held every year on the school day closest to March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The author, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, lived in La Jolla.

At UC San Diego, Dr. Seuss’ birthday is celebrated at his namesake Geisel Library.

Happy Seuss Day! https://t.co/kGsupTGzyA — UC San Diego Library (@ucsdlibrary) March 2, 2018

Camp Pendleton Marines shared a special photo.