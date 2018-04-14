Pool Safety Demonstration at Fletcher Hills Pool in El Cajon

EL CAJON , Calif. (KGTV) - The El Cajon Recreation Department is scheduled to host 'April Pools Day' an afternoon pool safety demonstration for free at Fletcher Hills Pool.

April Pools Day begins at 3:30 p.m. and runs to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 13 and features a life-jacket giveaway, sun safety information, mini CPR lessons, crafts, water safety tips and free open swimming.

"April Pools Day is a free event open to all ages, however ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult within arm’s reach at all times while on the pool deck or in the water," according to City of El Cajon's Facebook.

The pool is located at: Fletcher Hills Pool, 2345 Center Place, El Cajon

No registration is required. For more information, please contact Heather Carter at (619) 441-1672.