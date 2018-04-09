"Pandas" IMAX film debuts at Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The world-famous San Diego Zoo has a new Balboa Park rival for the best view of pandas.

An IMAX original film, Pandas, is now showing at the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater at the Fleet Science Center.

The movie follows a cross-culture collaboration between an American biologist, a scientist from Inner Mongolia and a very curious female panda cub named Qian Qian.

Museum visitors can join Qian Qian as she takes her first steps outside her protected habitat.

Pandas is narrated by Kristen Bell and rated G.

