North County's Black History Month to include sing-along

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - North County’s Black History Month celebration will include a walk through musical history in Oceanside this month.

Music scholar Dr. Kimberly Hawkins will host a lecture and sing-along based in spirituals, blues and gospel on February 23 at Second Missionary Baptist Church at 5301 Mare Rd.

There will also be a Taste of Soul Buffet including fried chicken, fish, peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

Tickets are $7.50 for students and $15 for adults.