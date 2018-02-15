North County's Black History Month to include sing-along

Allison Horn
12:05 PM, Feb 15, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - North County’s Black History Month celebration will include a walk through musical history in Oceanside this month.

Music scholar Dr. Kimberly Hawkins will host a lecture and sing-along based in spirituals, blues and gospel on February 23 at Second Missionary Baptist Church at 5301 Mare Rd.

There will also be a Taste of Soul Buffet including fried chicken, fish, peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

Tickets are $7.50 for students and $15 for adults.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top