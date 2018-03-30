Natural dyes for your Easter eggs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Want to keep your Easter celebration more natural this year? Fruits, vegetables and herbs are the secrets to beautiful colors for your eggs.

Boil your eggs and make dyes early to save time, according to the pros at Whole Foods Market. Natural dyes are still messy, so make sure kids wear older clothing and have paper towels handy.

If you use hard-boiled eggs, make sure they don’t stay out of the refrigerator more than two hours.

Here’s an all-natural color list:

Yellow/Gold: Lemon or orange peels, carrots, or celery

Orange: Paprika, cumin, chili powder

Red/Pink: Cranberries, raspberries, beets

Purple: Hibiscus tea

Blue/Lavender: Red cabbage, blackberries, blueberries

Green: Spinach leaves

Brown/Beige: Coffee, tea

Use two cups of crushed or chopped produce or one teaspoon of spice for the desired color. The colors should be mixed with one teaspoon of distilled white vinegar.

Put your choice of coloring ingredient into a small pot with two cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding any solids, then stir in vinegar. Cool to room temperature.