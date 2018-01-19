National Popcorn day is Friday, here's where to score deals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- First of all, let's just let it soak in that popcorn has an entire day dedicated to it. For many, it's the best part of going to the movies - add a little butter, sprinkle a few flavor powders on top.

Regal took a hint and decided to throw consumers a deal - 50 percent off any size popcorn on Friday, January 19.

Date night just got a little cheaper!

"Regal's popcorn is a concession classic, and there is no better time to get this mouthwatering treat than on National Popcorn Day," said John Curry, Senior Vice-President of Food Service at Regal Entertainment Group. "Regal's popcorn has long been known as 'the popcorn' for movie lovers, and is an unforgettable part of the theatre experience. We are excited to offer this delicious option to guests for half-price in celebration of this fun holiday."

Movies out this week:

The Final Year An account of President Barack Obama's foreign policy team during their last year in office.

12 Strong Set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch, is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission.

Den of Thieves Follows the lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Department and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

Forever My Girl The story of country music super-star Liam Page who left his bride, Josie, at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead.

The Road Movie Dashboard cameras in Russian automobiles capture a range of spectacles through the windshield.



We scoured the web but were unsuccessful in finding out if any other theaters have deals on National Popcorn Day.

Keep this deal in mind, though: AMC theaters offer $5 movie deals for AMC Stubs members on Tuesday. On top of that, they've got a $5 dollar popcorn and soda combo coupon available on Tuesdays through January 30. Delish!