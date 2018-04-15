Mom and Dad's guide to Summer camp

With summer quickly approaching now is the time to start thinking, and planning, camp options. Don't panic because here are a couple of questions to keep in mind when looking for the right camp for your child.

First of all, what are you child's interests? Sports? Drama? There are a plethora of different camps that focus on specific activities or themes.

Just to list a few: Circle T Ranch for the equestrian child, or Lion Heart San Diego where children can learn Roman solider culture, which includes archery and fencing. For a full list on types of camps available click here.

Also consider your child's specific developmental needs. Are they ready for an all-day program? Would they be more comfortable in an intimate versus large group setting?

Not sure what you're looking for? San Diego Family also has some tips on how to find the right day camp. Click here for more info.