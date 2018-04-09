KidsFest family fun at Petco Park Sunday home games

Kevin Beckman
2:06 PM, Apr 9, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres fans can arrive early for some family fun at Kidsfest.

KidsFest in Park at the Park features bounce houses, games, face painters, balloon artists, and more kid-friendly activities.

The events start two and a half hours before every Sunday home game.

Home game schedule:

Sunday, April 15 1:10 p.m. - San Francisco Giants

Sunday, April 29 1:10 p.m. - New York Mets

Sunday, May 13 1:10 p.m. - St. Louis Cardinals

Sunday, June 3 3:10 p.m.- Cincinnati Reds

Sunday, July 1 1:10 p.m. - Pittsburgh Pirates

Sunday, July 15 1:10 p.m. - Chicago Cubs

Sunday, July 29 1:10 p.m. - Arizona D-backs

Sunday, Aug. 12 12:40 p.m. -Philadelphia Phillies

Sunday, Aug .19 1:10 p.m. - Arizona D-backs

Sunday, Sep. 2 1:10 p.m. - Colorado Rockies

Sunday, Sep. 16 1:10 p.m. - Texas Rangers

Sunday, Sep. 30 12:10 p.m. - Arizona D-backs

*All times PT and subject to change

See more information HERE.

