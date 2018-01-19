Keeping your family fit 2018

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Whether you’re trying to maintain your family’s health or making an effort to shape up, San Diego has options to help you plan for 2018.

If your aim is to lower your child's BMI, you can start with healthy snacks. Try explaining to your child that his or her body needs certain building blocks (like LEGOs) in order to grow. Focus on whole foods like apples and carrot sticks instead of pre-packaged or processed items. See more ideas.

Sleep and weight control are related! Your child’s pediatrician should have recommendations for the amount of sleep he or she needs. A physician can also check for signs of sleep apnea.

The World Health Organization recommends you spend 150 minutes a week exercising - that’s 21 minutes per day! It can be easier as a family.

Upcoming fitness events in San Diego include:

Cabrillo Sunrise 5K and Fun Run (February)

Save a Heart Save a Life 5K (February)

Need more ideas? Check out San Diego Family!