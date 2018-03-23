Keep the learning going during spring break with San Diego adventures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - While San Diego kids are out of school for spring break, the learning can continue with micro adventures.

A family field trip can be educational, memorable, and valuable, as the team at San Diego Family found out.

Is your child interested in art, culture or history? Click here for a list of day and weekend trips.

About two hours northeast of San Diego is Riley’s Farm, a working apple orchard that offers ‘Adventures in The Old World’ every Saturday. Step back in time to a colonial farm. Interact with costumed living history professionals as they offer guided demonstrations. Hands-on activities rotate and might include archery, candle dipping or blacksmithing. The farm also offers “Glam Camping,” a fascinating and immersive historical experience. Guests stay in a colonial marquee tent furnished with a four-poster bed, plus cots for children. Deluxe packages include meals and period clothing to wear during your stay.

Take a trip to Cabrillo National Monument in Point Loma and request a Junior Ranger Booklet. Inside are activities for kids to complete while exploring the park, such as drawing and writing about what they see or picking up trash to preserve the park’s beauty. Once they’ve completed the tasks, kids can be sworn in as Junior Rangers. Activities are free and designed for children ages 5-13, though all are welcome to participate.

Visit Fort Cross in Julian to learn about homesteading in the Old West. From hayrides to hoedowns, this spot has it all. Events are held seasonally and offer fun activities like rope making, candle dipping, petting zoo and more. Fort Cross is also a great choice for family tent camping. Enjoy nightly campfire sing-alongs, morning coffee, and even a community barbecue for that extra touch of country comfort.

All aboard the USS Midway Museum! This retired Navy aircraft carrier has STEM lessons from the flight deck to the engine room. Learn how aircraft take off and land on this floating city. See what it takes to fly the world’s most advanced aircraft as you check out flight simulators, sit in cockpits and chat with real pilots. Don’t miss the Power Plant Challenge, where visitors learn about the power generation required to move this behemoth. Plan to spend the day aboard—there’s so much to see! Day passes are free for ages 5 and under. For added adventure, participate in the Little Skippers program, where kids ages 4–7 and a parent spend the night on the USS Midway.

Visit the Maritime Museum of San Diego to learn about the progression of marine engineering from sail to steam to submarine. Enjoy current exhibits, exciting events and opportunities to get out on the water.

With tons of hands-on science exhibits and a tinkering studio, the Fleet Science Center is perfect for young explorers and their families. Find out about programs such as Junior Science Club and Preschool Science on their website.

Learn about plant life at one of San Diego’s gorgeous botanical gardens. Check out free gardens at Balboa Park and Cuyamaca College. Discover more local gardens spaces for kids to explore and learn here.