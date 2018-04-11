How to find out if your Facebook data was compromised by Cambridge Analytica

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The scare surrounding Facebook and personal information has many user wondering - was my data compromised?

On Tuesday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg formally apologized to Congress for mistakes that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Zuckerberg stressed that his company is rethinking its responsibility to users and society.

On Monday Facebook said it was working to place a link at the top of users' news feed to inform them if their data was "improperly shared." If you haven't seen that yet, you can still check in less than 10 minutes.

Step 1: Head to the Facebook Help Center

Step 2: In the search bar at the top, type "cambridge"

That's where you'll find the article How can I tell if my information was shared with Cambridge Analytica?

Step 3:

When you click the article you will see the following message:

Recently, we shared information about the potential misuse of your Facebook data by apps and websites. We also shared plans for how we're taking action to prevent this from happening in the future. Check below to see if your information may have been shared with Cambridge Analytica by the app “This Is Your Digital Life.”

Below that is the information telling you whether or not your information was compromised. For instance, 10News saw the following:

According to ABC News, "This is Your Digital Life," was a personality quiz app that collected data not only on people who took it, but also collected data from their friends, even if it was not public.

Facebook is currently investigating all apps on the platform to see if they, like Cambridge Analytica, are involved in suspicious activity. Facebook says if apps are found to be misusing personal information they will be banned and users will be notified.

