Enjoy half-off admission at San Diego museums in February

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego families can enjoy half-price admission at more than 40 museums in February as part of Macy’s Museum Month.

Parents can pick up a Museum Month pass at any local Macy’s department store to enjoy discounted admission to participating San Diego Museum Council locations.

Guests with a pass may bring up to three people to receive half-off admission for the entire party. Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at participating museums.

“Museum Month celebrates the cultural prosperity of our area and the uniqueness of each participating museum,” said Rebecca Handelsman, board president of the San Diego Museum Council. “We are proud to give San Diegans the opportunity to explore the region in a new way, from as far south as the Tijuana Estuary all the way up to the Oceanside Museum of Art. Our thanks go to sponsors like Macy’s who make February an exciting time to visit local museums.”

Participating museums include:

Adobe Chapel

Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Birch Aquarium at Scripps

California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum

California Surf Museum

Coronado Museum of History & Art

Fleet Science Center (Galleries only)

Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum

Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House

Heritage of the Americas Museum

Japanese Friendship Garden

Junipero Serra Museum

La Jolla Historical Society

Living Coast Discovery Center

Lux Art Institute

Maritime Museum of San Diego

Marston House Museum & Gardens

Mingei International Museum

Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Downtown

Museum of Making Music

Museum of Photographic Arts

New Americans Museum

Oceanside Museum of Art

San Diego Air & Space Museum

San Diego Archaeological Center

San Diego Art Institute

San Diego Automotive Museum

San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Children's Discovery Museum

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

San Diego History Center

San Diego Model Railroad Museum

San Diego Natural History Museum (The Nat)

The New Children's Museum

The San Diego Museum of Art

The Water Conservation Garden

Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center

Timken Museum of Art

USS Midway Museum

Veterans Museum at Balboa Park

Visions Art Museum

Warner-Carrillo Ranch House

Whaley House Museum

Women's Museum of California