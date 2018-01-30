Enjoy half-off admission at San Diego museums in February

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego families can enjoy half-price admission at more than 40 museums in February as part of Macy’s Museum Month.
Parents can pick up a Museum Month pass at any local Macy’s department store to enjoy discounted admission to participating San Diego Museum Council locations.
Guests with a pass may bring up to three people to receive half-off admission for the entire party. Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at participating museums.
“Museum Month celebrates the cultural prosperity of our area and the uniqueness of each participating museum,” said Rebecca Handelsman, board president of the San Diego Museum Council. “We are proud to give San Diegans the opportunity to explore the region in a new way, from as far south as the Tijuana Estuary all the way up to the Oceanside Museum of Art. Our thanks go to sponsors like Macy’s who make February an exciting time to visit local museums.”