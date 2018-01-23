Celebrate National Reading Day with books for children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Crack a book or grab your e-reader - Tuesday, January 23 is National Reading Day!

The annual event encourages preschool through third grade students to read more and start a lifelong journey of learning.

10News is proud to be part of learning at the Border View Family YMCA. In 2017, the Scripps Howard Foundation donated $10,000 to the group, and 10News employees donated 1,300 books to help improve reading scores.

This year, 10News and the Scripps Howard Foundation are donating 1,000 books to second graders in Cajon Valley Union School District.

If you’re looking for a good read, here are a few recommendations from the new parents at 10News.

"The Monster at the End of This Book"

A gripping psychological thriller. The tension builds as the monster at the end of the book approaches, despite Grover's feverish efforts to stop the end from coming. Grover's frail psyche reaches nearer the breaking point as each page turns, revealing another failed attempt to keep the monster at bay. With a stunning twist at the end, "The Monster at the End of This Book" still holds up, a true classic proving that lovable, furry, old Grover remains one of the most relevant authors of our time. - Jeff Lasky

“Giraffes Can't Dance”

Giraffes Can't Dance is a touching tale of Gerald the giraffe, who wants nothing more than to dance. With crooked knees and thin legs, it's harder for a giraffe than you would think. Gerald is finally able to dance to his own tune when he gets some encouraging words from an unlikely friend. - Adam Racusin

“Thomas and Friends 5-Minute Stories”

Long enough to make the kids happy. Short enough to make the parents happy. - Melissa Mecija