Babies "R" Us to hold popular trade-in promotion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Babies “R” Us announced Monday the dates of its trade-in promotion.

The event allows customers to bring in old, used, outgrown or potentially dangerous items in exchange for a 25 percent discount on new items. Babies “R” Us card holders get a 30 percent discount.

The promotion is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 for the store’s loyalty members and Friday, Feb. 16 for all customers.

The chain said clothing donations for charity will also be accepted.

San Diego County has four Babies R Us locations: Mira Mesa, La Mesa, Chula Vista, and Vista.

