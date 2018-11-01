Fall Surf and Turf special

Allison Horn
11:11 AM, Nov 1, 2018
Cohn Restaurant Group
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One of San Diego’s top restaurant groups has a surf and turf special for fall.

Customers of participating Cohn restaurants can enjoy an Angus Filet Mignon and 6oz North Atlantic Lobster Tail for $39.95. The price excludes tax, gratuity and surcharge.

The offer is good on Sundays. 

Cohn restaurants include Blue Point Coastal Cuisine, Vintana, Coasterra Modern Mexican, BoBeau, Sea 180 Coastal Tavern, The Prado, Indigo Grill, Island Prime/C Level, and 333 Pacific.

