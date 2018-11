SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Beer lovers can enjoy the best of San Diego Beer week with a brewery tour.

The Beer Train Trolley Tour stops at four local breweries with flights of craft beer; about 15 different beers will be served, along with a light lunch.

10News viewers can get a $5 off discount with the coupon code FHNNY4GJ.

Check tours and reservations on the San Diego Beer, Wine and Spirits Tours website.