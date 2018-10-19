All tricks, no treats in this list of Halloween deals and free offers

(KGTV) - Want to enjoy Halloween fun and save some money? Here are great deals for October!

All offers are good at participating locations.

APPLEBEE’S

The restaurant chain has a $1 drink of the month called the Dollar Zombie, made of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and garnished with a Vidal gummi brain.

BASKIN-ROBBINS

You’ll scream for ice cream with deals including a small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 and select ice cream cakes for $12.99. Guests can also get a regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50 on Halloween.

THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY

The popular restaurant is giving guests a free slice of Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with their $30 or more DoorDash delivery order from participating locations from Monday, October 29 through Wednesday, October 31. Guests will need the promo code ‘TREATORTREAT’ at checkout.

CHILI’S

Enjoy The Great Pumpkin, the Margarita of the Month, for $5. It's made with pumpkin spice syrup.

CHUCK E. CHEESE’S

Come in costume to Chuck E. Cheese during the month of October and receive 50 free tickets.

IHOP

Children 12 and under get a free Scary Face Pancake with strawberries, whipped topping, mini OREO cookies and candy corn on Halloween from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

KRISPY KREME

Sample a Trick-or-Treat, Monster Batter, Jack-O-Lantern or Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles Doughnut all month. Wear your costume on Halloween to get a free doughnut of your choice.

RUBY’S DINER

Kids 12 and under can get a free entree with the purchase of an adult entree from 4 p.m. to close during the month of October. The offer is good at the Oceanside location.