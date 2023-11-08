Yelp unveils its list of Top Places to Eat in San Diego in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Yelp has released its list of the Top Places to Eat in San Diego in 2023, and the rankings reflect the wide variety of cuisines the San Diego area has become known for.

To determine its top 50 restaurants across the county, Yelp examined several factors, such as the number of reviews and overall ratings between summer 2022 and summer 2023.

The top 10 San Diego eateries on this year’s Yelp list:



HillCrust Pizza (127 University Ave., Suite B, Hillcrest) Thanh Tinh Chay (4591 El Cajon Blvd., Teralta East/City Heights) Fairouz Café & Gallery (3166 Midway Dr., #102, Midway District) Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant (4155 University Ave., City Heights) The Girls Deli (3075 El Cajon Blvd., North Park) Boxing Crab (6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite A, Rolando Village) Pizzeria El Jefé Mexican Pizza Revolution! (1655 Broadway, #12, Chula Vista) Pizza e Birra (3625 India St., Middletown) It’s Raw Poke Shop (4991 Newport Ave., Suite A, Ocean Beach) Classics Malt Shop (3625 Midway Dr., Suite B, Loma Portal/Midway District

Yelp stated, “While the list showcases a wide range of eateries, the majority of restaurants on the list are priced $30 or under per person ($$ on Yelp)."