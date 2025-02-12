Yelp ranks 9 San Diego County restaurants among 'Top 100 Places to Eat in the US' for 2025

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County is very well represented on Yelp’s 2025 edition of the “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.”

Los Angeles-based eatery Holbox tops this year’s rankings, but National City restaurant Phonomenal (811 K Ave.) is not far behind at No. 4.

Here’s what Yelp says about Phonomenal:

“The beef ribs at this Cambodian-style pho spot are slow-cooked for so long, the meat literally slides off the bone. The ‘unique, slightly sweet’ broth is a Cambodian family recipe that co-owner and chef Ming Thatsany has perfected over 30 years.

Lines get long at this San Diego-area hotspot (which also nabbed the #1 spot on our Top 25 Pho Spots in the US Collection), and the shop sells out by around 2 pm every day, so regulars suggest arriving early -- ‘even before opening if possible.’

The menu is downright minuscule, only offering their signature house special spare ribs pho (add meatballs for an upcharge), ‘mighty tasty’ shrimp and pork spring rolls, and fresh-pressed juices like cococane, a refreshing, not-too-sweet blend of sugar cane and coconut. Despite the lines, locals say it’s all worth the wait.”

The other San Diego-area restaurants in the Top 100:

14. Beyer Deli (3065 Beyer Blvd., San Diego)

26. Shawarma Guys (5525 Jackson Dr., #B, La Mesa)

31. GONZO! Ramen (300 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad)

33. Big Jim’s Roast Beef (4508 Cass St., Suite B, San Diego)

37. Baba Kabob (9474 Black Mountain Rd., Suite A, Miramar/Mira Mesa)

46. Rosemarie's (3852 Mission Blvd., San Diego)

64. Chuyz Taco Shop (6663 El Cajon Blvd., Ste G, San Diego)

84. Single Fin Surf Grill (3844 Mission Blvd., San Diego)

According to Yelp, California had the most restaurants on the list with 37 out of 100.

For the complete list, go to https://www.yelp.com/article/top-100-us-restaurants-2025.