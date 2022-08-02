World's largest 4-day tiki party 'Tiki Oasis' returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The world's largest tiki party kicks off at Mission Valley's Town and Country hotel Wednesday.

Tiki Oasis will pack five nights, and four days with live music and DJs, tiki vendors, a car show, seminars, and much more to satisfy your tiki fascination.

This year, Tiki Oasis celebrates the Caribbean Islands and their influence on Tiki subculture with “Trip to the Tropics.”

The event will also feature more than 40 seminars, including a presentation on San Diego's local tiki history, tiki cocktail construction, storytelling, and even how to construct your own tiki.

As seminars get underway, attendees can also peruse through a line up of tiki vendors, who have everything from jewelry to vintage clothing to houseware.

Ticket prices, schedule of events, and more information can be found on Tiki Oasis website.

While nationwide tiki culture faded in the 1970s and 80s, it never truly left San Diego. The interest dates back locally since Tijuana's Aloha Cafe was founded in 1928. The Bali Hai restaurant opened in 1954, further propelling the Polynesian Pop scene.

Several local establishments, like The Grass Skirt, False Idol, and Miss B's Coconut Club add to the tiki fun. Whatever the reason, San Diego has always maintained a tiki flare.