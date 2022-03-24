World record-breaking LEGO model of SoFi Stadium debuts at Legoland

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A world record-breaking Lego model of SoFi Stadium was unveiled Thursday at Legoland California Resort.

The structure is made from roughly half a million Lego bricks, according to park officials, and is 30 feet long, 15 feet wide, and 4 feet tall. It’s believed to be the largest Lego stadium model in the world.

To commemorate the historic event, special guests Aaron Donald, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, and the team's cheerleaders joined in the ribbon-cutting celebration.

LEGOLAND California Resort

The Lego version of the stadium’s eye-catching roof required about 3,500 pounds of Legos. Park officials describe it in a statement as “the structure’s most notable feature.”

Its assembly required more than 6,000 hours of work by 25 professional model builders. The structure arrived at the park in more than 60 pieces and was assembled on-site, which took place over four days.

Inside the historic replica, builders re-created the L.A. Ram’s starting roster for Super Bowl LVI, referees, TV cameramen, and miniature fans.

LEGOLAND California Resort

The world record Lego structure can be found at the Miniland U.S.A. section, an area of the park that features models of U.S. cities, such as San Francisco and Washington D.C.

