What to know: Recycling your Christmas tree in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Resources are available for San Diegans to properly dispose of their Christmas trees towards the end of the holiday season.

Both San Diego County and the City of San Diego have drop-off or curbside pickup options so trees can be recycled.

While most of the resources listed are self-explanatory, some will require a call to trash pickup service providers.

City of San Diego drop-off locations (from 12/26-1/23, more information at https://www.sandiego.gov/environmental-services/recycling/events/christmas):



Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot)

Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

Miramar - Miramar Greenery Recycling at Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St. (accepts trees throughout the year)

Mission Bay - SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway

Mountain View - Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot)

Ocean Beach - Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard)

Pacific Beach - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street

Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive

Rancho Penasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

San Diego State University - Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road

Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Tierrasanta - Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot)

University City - Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive

County drop-off locations (dates below, click this link for specific locations/addresses):



Bonsall: 12/27-1/9

Carlsbad: 12/27-1/14

Coronado: 12/27-1/15

Del Mar: 12/26-1/16

El Cajon: 12/27-1/9

Escondido: 12/27-1/9

Fallbrook: 12/27-1/9

Imperial Beach: 12/27-1/25

La Mesa: 12/26-1/17

Lemon Grove: 12/26-1/16

National City: 12/27-1/15

Oceanside: green waste year-round drop-offs

Ramona: 12/27-12/31, 1/8-1/10

San Marcos: 12/27-1/9

San Pasqual Valley: 12/27-1/10

Santee: 12/27-1/17

Solana Beach: 12/27-1/9

Valley Center: 12/27-1/9

Vista: 12/27-1/9

Curbside pickup of trees will be available on regular scheduled trash pickup day:

