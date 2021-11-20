What to know if you're spending the holidays at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) — It is the merriest time of year, and what better way to celebrate than with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Here is an inside look into how you can celebrate the holidays at California's Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Park:

After almost two years, Disneyland is once again merry and bright, welcoming guests from near and far.

The Christmas Fantasy Parade is spreading holiday cheer twice a day, every day. There are 100 performers, countless floats, and beloved characters covering the streets of the park.

You are sure to feel some childhood nostalgia.

And while some traditions have stayed the same, some attractions have gotten a little Disney magic.

Rides like "It's a Small World" and the "Haunted Mansion" are decked out in some yuletide cheer.

You can also expect the season's greetings to be in full effect on Main Street USA. There is the 60 foot Christmas tree covered in close to 2,000 Victorian ornaments.

Sleeping Beauty's Castle is also turned into a winter wonderland, morning and night, all season long.

"It's covered in over 80,000 twinkling led lights and those snow-covered torrents," shares Rebecca Moss, a Government Relations Manager. "And there is snow place like Main Street USA. You can enjoy and believe in holiday magic fireworks spectacular where snow will actually fall on you and your loved ones."

While you are taking in Disneyland's wonder, you may meet some of your favorite friends, like Mickey, Minnie, or Goofy, decked in their special holiday attire.

And you can match! This holiday season Disneyland unveiled their new "Plaza Point Holiday Shop" where you can buy personalized ornaments and festive decor. The store will change throughout the year, to celebrate Hanukkah, Lunar New Year, even Easter.

"We just want to celebrate everyone and diverse cultures from around the world," explains Kim Wilson, a Senior Guest Experience Manager. "And this store really allows us to showcase that and their traditions."

The "Merriest Place on Earth" will be celebrating the holidays until January 9, ready to deck the halls all winter long.

You must make reservations to attend the park.

California Adventure Park:

When you enter California Adventure Park, you can be sure to be met with the sound of the season's greetings! 'The Mistletoes are just one of the many live entertainment attractions at California Adventure Park. There are multiple singing ensembles that will be sharing their gift of song throughout the park.

In Paradise Gardens, guests will be emerged in "Viva Navidad." The celebration showcases different Latin and Hispanic cultures. You can see anything from Mexican mariachi bands to Brazilian samba dancers.

You can even get a sneak peek into the world of Disney's newest movie "Encanto", meeting Mirabel Madrigal herself! You can also learn more about Colombian culture and customs.

Over in Radiator Springs, they are pulling out all of the stops. Route 66 is covered in festive "auto-themed" decor.

But we cannot forget about the food. During the "Festival of Holidays", guests can visit any of eight different marketplaces to grab a taste of what different cultures eat during Diwali, Hanukkah, and Three Kings Day.

Guests also have the option to splurge on a "Sip and Savor" pass to make sure that you don't miss a bite.

"We have to remember that the Disneyland resort is all about storytelling. So that is how we come up with these great offerings," shares Princeton Parker, a Disneyland Resort Cast member. "We start with 'What's the story? What makes you and I and all of our guests come alive?' And then how do we pull from those stories and create these offerings where you can take one bite and be like I'm not home, but you just took me there!"

This year until January 9, the park wants to spread yuletide cheer and appreciate how others across the globe take part in their holiday festivities.

If you would like to take part in those festivities, you must make a reservation before entering the park.