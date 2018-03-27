Westfield UTC announces plans for validation, parking fees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Westfield UTC mall announced Tuesday it will begin to charge parking fees next fall for shoppers who stay beyond validation periods.

The mall recently completed a significant renovation which included a five-story parking garage, a new Nordstrom building, new restaurants, and new stores.

The changed parking rules include:

Two hours of free parking

Visitors will be charged $3 per hour after the first two hours of free parking with a $15 daily maximum rate (reached after five hours)

Customers of Arclight Cinemas, 24 Hour Fitness and others will be able to receive validations for additional hours of free parking

Shoppers also have the option of using a four-lane-wide valet on La Jolla Village drive.

Westfield officials said the parking changes are necessary. They cited the few free parking locations in the increasingly dense Golden Triangle business area. Westfield said hundreds of drivers who are not using the mall have parked on site for several hours, or even the entire day.

Westfield anticipates the parking squeeze will tighten with the addition of a new regional transit center and trolley station alongside the property.

