Westfield UTC announces plans for validation, parking fees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Westfield UTC mall announced Tuesday it will begin to charge parking fees next fall for shoppers who stay beyond validation periods.
The mall recently completed a significant renovation which included a five-story parking garage, a new Nordstrom building, new restaurants, and new stores.
The changed parking rules include:
Two hours of free parking
Visitors will be charged $3 per hour after the first two hours of free parking with a $15 daily maximum rate (reached after five hours)
Customers of Arclight Cinemas, 24 Hour Fitness and others will be able to receive validations for additional hours of free parking
Shoppers also have the option of using a four-lane-wide valet on La Jolla Village drive.
Westfield officials said the parking changes are necessary. They cited the few free parking locations in the increasingly dense Golden Triangle business area. Westfield said hundreds of drivers who are not using the mall have parked on site for several hours, or even the entire day.