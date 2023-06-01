WATCH: Preview of SeaWorld San Diego's Arctic Rescue ride

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – SeaWorld San Diego’s newest roller coaster is set to open Friday.

The park’s latest thrill ride, Arctic Rescue, reaches speeds of up to 40 MPH and is considered family friendly.

SeaWorld officials said the ride is the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast.

Riders will jump on a snowmobile and race around a lengthy track, similar to the rescue teams SeaWorld sends around the world to help animals in need.

Park officials said the coaster will bring awareness to the pressures the Artic is facing and allows guests to visit, see and learn about the animals which call the Arctic their home.