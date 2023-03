CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A miniature Lego version of America's Finest City was unveiled Thursday at Legoland California.

More than 5 million LEGO bricks were used to create some of San Diego's most iconic landmarks and events.

Miniland San Diego includes Petco Park, the convention center, Hotel Del Coronado, the county fair, and much more.

San Diego is the sixth city to be featured at Miniland USA. Watch as ABC 10News Jared Aarons gives a grand tour of the parks newest attraction.