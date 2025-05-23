Watch Now
Vista Strawberry Festival happening this Sunday

Vista Strawberry Festival to be held downtown on Sunday
2025 Vista Strawberry Festival
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s a sweet way to spend a weekend, and you may just see a familiar face.

ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons will emcee the Vista Strawberry Festival on Sunday.

You can expect more than 450 vendors selling all things strawberry from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Downtown Vista.

There will be several contests, including pie-eating, costume, beer stein holding, and the Ms. Strawberry Shortcake contest.

You can also count on live music and performances by local musicians and dancers on three different stages, as well as a beer garden.

This is a family-friendly event, complete with a carnival zone at the Vista Magnet Middle School field.

For more on the Vista Strawberry Festival, follow this link.

