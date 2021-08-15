Watch
Vegan Food Popup festival returns to Encinitas

Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 14, 2021
ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) -- The options are endless for vegan food in San Diego, and the Vegan Food Popup does a great job of bringing them all together for endless plant-based eats.

The mouthwatering monthly pop-up made its return to S Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas in July. The pop-up's August event, held on Saturday the 21st, is expected to be the largest all-vegan food festival ever had in the North County.

The Vegan Food Popup is free to attend and is taking place from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Organizers said the event is dog-friendly, and visitors can park for free at the nearby Coaster lot.

“The interest in plant-based foods has exploded in recent years. It’s definitely a trend that’s here to stay, ”said Vegan Food Popup founder Michelle May.

Visitors get your appetite ready and be on the lookout for big-name San Diego brands like Maya’s Cookies and Seva Foods.

"We’re seeing so many people that aren’t necessarily vegan attend the Popup because they’re interested in eating in a more plant-forward way, ” said May.

About 20 San Diego-based vendors are participating, including Gianni’s Pizza, Tracy's REAL Foods, Kombucha Cares, Mill'd, Sabor Piri Piri, Nomad Eats, Rafikiz Foodz, Today's Menu, Harmless Eats, Chicago Not Dogs, and Stellar Cafe.

