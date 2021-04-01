USS Midway Museum offers free admission for teachers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The USS Midway Museum is showing its appreciation for San Diego County teachers by letting them on board for free.

The floating museum announced all active and certified K-12 teachers can get a free single-day ticket from April 1 through the end of May.

"Teachers have worked incredibly hard to continue to provide quality education to our county’s youth during the pandemic, and as a learning museum, the Midway has tremendous appreciation for all their amazing efforts over the past year," said David Koontz Director of Marketing.

The complimentary ticket is only available at the Midway ticket booth. Teachers must show their credential to get it.

If there are other guests in your party, they must purchase tickets in advance online.