Unleash you imagination at Legoland's "Build 'N Play" Days starting March 5

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- Enjoy a new family-friendly event at Legoland California Resort where the whole family can escape and enjoy LEGO adventures in a safe environment.

The Carlsbad resort, which remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin "Build 'N Play" on March 5. This experience offers exclusive access to select areas of the park, live entertainment, building activities, character meet and greets, shopping at The Big Shop and more.

“Over the last 12 months we have had to re-imagine the world as it is and rebuild, so to speak, our world as we know it,” said Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks. “Build ‘N Play Days gives children and their families the opportunity to re-imagine their world using the power of play in a fun and safe environment.

Visitors can also move to the beat at Miniland U.S.A’s dance party, and a Lego limbo will test the flexibility of those who dare to participate.

"We’re eager and ready to open the rest of our Park responsibly as soon as possible, but, until then, we know our guests will make memories during this experience,” said Stocks.

The "Build 'N Play" events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select dates from March 5 through May 5.

Tickets start at $19.99 per person for general admission. Children ages two and under do not need a ticket. To purchase tickets click here.

Hotel guests will also receive exclusive access to Lego Chima Water Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on March 12 – May 2.

RELATED: Legoland's Castle Hotel to reopen for guests on Feb. 12

There will also be two unique building opportunities, complete with separate, sanitized brick packs to ensure safety. The Market, Smokehouse BBQ, Pizza Mania and the Beer Garden will remain open, as will Granny’s Apple Fries.

Legoland California Resort has “Safe to Play” protocols currently in place based on CDC guidelines. These protocols require face coverings, temperature checks, reduced capacity and more.