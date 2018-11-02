Tuscan-style home is ideal for entertaining

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - You can transport yourself from San Diego’s North County to the Tuscan hills in a $3,935,000 home for sale.

The villa has views of rolling hills in the gated neighborhood of Santaluz. Community highlights include a 300-acre championship golf course designed by Reese Jones, tennis courts, a spa, fitness center, dog park, and hiking trails.

A three-bedroom main home has two detached guest casitas open to courtyards and loggias. The interiors have wood-beamed ceilings and polished travertine floors.

SEE HOME TOUR: San Diego home reminiscent of Tuscany

If you enjoy entertaining, you’ll love the catering kitchen, organic vegetable gardens, outdoor barbecue area, and 750-bottle wine cellar.

The home is listed by Lisa Stennes, Gwyn Rice and Missy Sandefur of Pacific Sotheby's Realty.

7524 Plein Aire

Bedrooms: 5

Full Baths: 5

Partial Baths: 5

Square feet: 6,400